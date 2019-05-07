Come to HQ and help us win big in the EU elections

Did you see the local election results last week? We absolutely smashed it. 1351 new and returning Lib Dem councillors won seats - that's over 700 more than 2015. We now have a real opportunity to convert that momentum into EU Parliament seats - will you come along and help us do that?

We're hosting a series of phonebanking events at Lib Dem HQ over the next 3 weeks. You don't need any experience - just come along with your own laptop/tablet and phone if you have them (we can provide if you don't) and we'll walk you through the rest:

Tue 7th May

Thu 9th May

Tue 14th May

Thu 16th May

Wed 22nd May

Thu 23rd May

Events like these are a brilliant way to socialise with other Lib Dems while helping the party cause (and there's pizza provided!) The wind is in our sails after the locals - more and more people are realising we're the only credible party of Remain.

But we can't get complacent. We can wipe the smile off Nigel Farage's face on the 23rd May - but only if we work hard. Join us at HQ and help us elect a strong group of pro-Remain Lib Dem MEPs.