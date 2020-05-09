Europe Day is a reminder of the value of international cooperation.

Only by working internationally can we effectively combat international challenges.

It is also an opportunity to recognise the contributions EU citizens living in the UK make to our society. These friends, colleagues, neighbours, and family members enrich our lives every day.

During this crisis the contribution of migrants, including those from the EU, has been immense.

On Europe Day 2020, we therefore give our heartfelt thanks to those in our NHS, those working to ensure we all have access to food, and those filling other essential roles.

We cannot thank the people on the frontline enough for going above and beyond to look after us all.

None of these people should face being kicked out of the UK by the Home Office after the service they have provided.

Liberal Democrats will continue to call on the government to grant these heroes automatic indefinite leave to remain.