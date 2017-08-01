Eurozone growth puts UK at bottom of league table

The Eurozone has grown twice as fast as the UK, which in no time has gone from the top of the growth league to the bottom.

The government's shambolic handling of Brexit, which is denting business confidence by the day, is certainly not helping.

It is ironic that one of the underlying arguments for Brexit was that the British economy was supposedly being held back by a sclerotic Euro-zone.

That is not to say that the Eurozone does not still face significant challenges, including the economic imbalances between its northern and southern members, but Britain’s current problems now dwarf this.

The latest estimates suggest that over 40,000 lucrative investment banking jobs will leave the UK if hard Brexit becomes a reality.

How many more jobs need to go, and how much more tax revenue do we need to lose before the government realises we must remain in the single market and customs union?