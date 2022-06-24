Job Title: Events Assistant

Responsible to: Head of Conferences and Events

Salary: £23,157 per annum

Hours: Full Time (37.5 hours)

Tenure: Permanent

Location: Home based with regular attendance in London and onsite at UK based conferences

Liberal Democrats demand better for Britain. We want to give all our children a brighter future in a fairer Britain where people are decent to each other, with good schools and hospitals, a clean environment and an innovative economy.

The Role

Events Assistant will support a small, busy team to deliver the Party’s two annual Federal Conferences and ad-hoc events as required in the UK. This will be a varied role with the opportunity to gain knowledge across all elements of the conferences.

The Person

Are you looking for a new role starting mid-August 2022. Are you a highly organised, enthusiastic self-starter wanting to take the next step in their career? If you are this could be just the role for you. You must be a good team player, who can also work autonomously and who has the diplomacy, tact and professionalism to deal effectively with stakeholders of all levels. This is an excellent opportunity for a switched on and professional administrator to be part of a small Events Team.

How to apply:

Please read through the Full Job Description to learn more about the role before applying and take a few minutes to complete our Equality and Diversity Monitoring Forms then proceed with your application.

A full CV of no more than two pages and including a telephone number and email address

A covering letter (no more than one A4 page) setting out why you want the job and how your experience and skills are relevant to it. To be considered for this position, please submit your application to [email protected]

We will be reviewing applications as they come in.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

What you can expect

The Party believes it is essential to foster equity, equality, diversion and inclusion within our workforce. We want our employees to thrive in an environment where everyone is welcome and supported to achieve their potential. It is important to celebrate what makes us unique and that you feel valued, appreciated and free to be who you are.

What's it like working here? Well here's the deal!!