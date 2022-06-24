Liberal Democrats

Events Assistant

By Benita Osei-Bonsu on June 24, 2022

Job Title:            Events Assistant

Responsible to:   Head of Conferences and Events

Salary:                 £23,157 per annum

Hours:                 Full Time (37.5 hours)

Tenure:               Permanent

Location:            Home based with regular attendance in London and onsite at UK based conferences

Liberal Democrats demand better for Britain. We want to give all our children a brighter future in a fairer Britain where people are decent to each other, with good schools and hospitals, a clean environment and an innovative economy.

The Role

Events Assistant will support a small, busy team to deliver the Party’s two annual Federal Conferences and ad-hoc events as required in the UK. This will be a varied role with the opportunity to gain knowledge across all elements of the conferences. 

The Person

Are you looking for a new role starting mid-August 2022. Are you a highly organised, enthusiastic self-starter wanting to take the next step in their career? If you are this could be just the role for you. You must be a good team player, who can also work autonomously and who has the diplomacy, tact and professionalism to deal effectively with stakeholders of all levels. This is an excellent opportunity for a switched on and professional administrator to be part of a small Events Team. 

How to apply:

Please read through the Full Job Description to learn more about the role before applying and take a few minutes to complete our Equality and Diversity Monitoring Forms  then proceed with your application.  

  • A full CV of no more than two pages and including a telephone number and email address
  • A covering letter (no more than one A4 page) setting out why you want the job and how your experience and skills are relevant to it. To be considered for this position, please submit your application to [email protected]

We will be reviewing applications as they come in. 

Please note:  We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

What you can expect

The  Party  believes  it  is  essential  to  foster  equity,  equality,  diversion  and  inclusion  within  our workforce.  We  want  our employees  to  thrive  in  an  environment  where  everyone  is  welcome and  supported  to  achieve  their  potential.  It  is  important  to  celebrate  what  makes  us  unique  and that  you  feel  valued,  appreciated  and  free  to  be  who  you  are.

 

What's it like working here? Well here's the deal!!

Want to find out more Sign up here...

