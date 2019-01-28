Liberal Democrats

Events Assistant

By Sarah Morris on January 28, 2019

Full Job Description

Salary:  £10.55/hour (London Living Wage) 

Responsible to:  Head of Conferences & Events

Tenure:  Fixed term contract to start ASAP (end January/early February) until 18th March 2019

Hours:  Full time, 37.5 hours per week

Location:  Liberal Democrat HQ, Westminster, London, SW1P

Closing Date: Midday 4th February 2019

Purpose:

Events Assistant will support a small, busy team to deliver the Party’s Spring Federal Conference. This will be a varied role with the opportunity to gain knowledge across different elements of this large annual conference.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

hr@libdems.org.uk

Please apply by email attaching:

Please do apply ASAP as we will be looking to recruit ASAP (ideally prior to the above deadline)

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please note we will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK.  We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

We will notify all applicants when the process is complete.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from people with characteristics currently under-represented among our staff.

Want to find out more Sign up here...

Sign up or log in using: or

Join us today

Britain needs Liberal voices. Add yours to ours and be part of what comes next:

Meet our MPs

Your Liberal Democrat MPs

Our plan

Find out what the Liberal Democrats stand for and read our plan for Britain.

Published and promoted by Nick Harvey on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

If you enter your details on this website, the Liberal Democrats, locally and nationally, may use information in it, including your political views, to further our objectives, share it with our elected representatives and/or contact you in future using any of the means provided. Some contacts may be automated. You may opt out of some or all contacts or exercise your other legal rights by contacting us. Further details are in our Privacy Policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy