Every Vote Counts

Every Liberal Democrat MP will take us one step closer to stopping Brexit

Dec 12, 2019

We’ve been fighting Brexit since day one.

We’ve asked Parliament to support a confirmatory referendum (a People’s Vote) on Brexit 17 times - and we’re not going to stop. We’ve got another motion ready to go as soon as Parliament returns.

Every single Liberal Democrat MP elected today will work to stop Brexit.

But there are just 3 hours left to elect Liberal Democrat MPs who will stop Brexit.

Have you voted today?

Yes!

Not yet

Only the Liberal Democrats can take significant seats from the Conservatives today.

Thank you so much for your support. With your help, we can stop Boris, stop Brexit and build a brighter future.

