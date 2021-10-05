Liberal Democrats

By Benita Osei-Bonsu on October 05, 2021

Job Title: Executive Assistant to the President and CEO

Responsible to: Chief Executive Officer

Salary: £26,000 pro rata

Tenure: Approx. 12 month contract (maternity cover)

Hours: 15hrs per week

Location: Home or Central London based

Before Applying to Role please take a few minutes to complete our Equality and Diversity Monitoring Forms  then proceed with application procedures.  

Full Job Description  

Application procedure:

  • A full CV of no more than two pages, including a telephone number and email address
  • A covering letter (no more than one A4 page) setting out why you want the job and how your experience and skills are relevant to it.

 

To be considered for this position, please submit your application to [email protected] by Friday 29th October at 12pm.

Initial interviews are very likely to be held w/c 1st November and w/c  8th November.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

