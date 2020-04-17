FULL JOB DESCRIPTION

Job Title: Executive Liberal Democrats Business & Entrepreneurs Network (LDBEN)

Responsible to: Head of Fundraising

Salary: £32,000-£36,000 per annum

Benefit: 8% Employer’s Pension Contribution

Ternure: Permanent

Hours: Full time 37.5 hours per week

Location: Lib Dems HQ, Westminster, London SW1P

Closing date: Monday 4th May

About this role

The Liberal Democrats Business & Entrepreneurs Network (www.ldben.org.uk) was launched in 2015 to build support for the Party with leading business people and entrepreneurs. Under the leadership of founder Andrew Dixon and chair Tilly McAuliffe, LDBEN has 135 members who lend their expertise, networks and financial support to the Liberal Democrats. LDBEN works closely with Interim Party Leader Sir Ed Davey MP, Business Spokesperson Sarah Olney MP, and other Lib Dem parliamentarians to develop and strengthen the Party’s business policies and profile. The Executive is also responsible for supporting the Business Taskforce of the Interim Party Leader, chaired by Juergen Maier.

Throughout the year, LDBEN holds events, policy roundtables and private briefings with parliamentarians, business leaders, journalists and experts, including a Business Day in London in the runup to the Lib Dem Autumn Conference. LDBEN members include entrepreneurs, investors, founders and business leaders across many sectors, and we are aiming to diversify our membership and expand LDBEN to Scotland and Manchester in the coming year. The Network has published a number of policy papers on topics such as land value tax, responsible capitalism and the impact of Brexit.

You will be joining an experienced fundraising team that is focused on mobilising support from major donors and business leaders who share the Party’s liberal, progressive, internationalist values. The Liberal Democrats value business because we understand that without successful businesses we have no wealth-creation, innovation, creativity, tax revenues, skills or international standing. With the massive economic shock that is anticipated from the coronavirus shutdown, our Party will be a strong voice for pragmatic policies that will support businesses, entrepreneurs and the self-employed and ensure a sustainable economic recovery.

Purpose of the job

To manage all LDBEN activities including events, communications, fundraising, membership recruitment and retention, and policy development

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

recruitment@libdems.org.uk

Please apply by email attaching:

A copy of your CV; including complete work history

A Covering Letter; no more than 2 pages of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job and person specification. Please also write your name on top of your supporting statement.

A completed diversity monitoring form

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

We will be reviewing applications as they come in and reserve the right to appoint prior to the closing date

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.