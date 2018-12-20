The Exit From Brexit Campaign - 2018 in review

With the end of year fast approaching I wanted to take the opportunity to let you know of some of the achievements of the Brexit campaign.

A year ago, less than 20% of the British people wanted a final say – now a majority of the public want to have their say

For more than two years, the Liberal Democrats have been leading the fight on Brexit – and this year we’ve been running our largest ever campaign outside of an election. And it’s working - a year ago, less than 20% of the British people wanted a final say – now a majority of the public want to have their say.

And that’s in no small part down to the multiple national action weekends we’ve held to coincide with key moments in the Brexit debate. These, along with the tremendous efforts of our local parties, have meant we’ve had 2.5 million face to face conversations and delivered millions of leaflets.

We’ve had 2.5 million face to face conversations and delivered millions of leaflets

In Parliament we’ve had some huge victories too - we’ve defeated the Government 20 times by leading cross-party initiatives in both the Commons and the Lords. Our lobbying MPs campaign enabled us to help supporters contact key MPs about the withdrawal agreement more than 30,000 times.

In October, 700,000 people took part in a march calling for a people's vote - the biggest protest since the Iraq war. Now, as then, there was no sign of the Labour or Conservative leadership - whilst we were front and centre, on the side of the British people and the right side of history.

In November we held a rally on Parliament Square to coincide with Theresa May returning with the Brexit Deal. 1,000 people showed up on less than five hours’ notice to hear impassioned speeches from Vince Cable, Christine Jardine, Ed Davey, Tom Brake and Wera Hobhouse to a captive audience of sympathetic Remainers.

We've reached a staggering 3 million voters online and welcomed 190,000 supporters to our campaign

We’ve also run our biggest ever digital campaign, helping us ensure we are finding as many new supporters of our campaign as possible. We've reached a staggering 3 million voters online and welcomed 190,000 supporters to our campaign.

We also ran a digital campaign which successfully reached 700,000 EU nationals from 21 different countries in their native language, a quarter of the total living in the UK, and succeeded in registering 2.5k people to vote in the local elections this year.

We couldn’t have done all this without the support of thousands of Lib Dem members and supporters. Thank you for all that you’ve done – let’s make 2019 even better and and win this campaign.