Extend Furlough

People all over the UK are worried about their future.

Too many people have already lost their jobs because of the Government’s failure to plan

COVID cases are increasing, we’re facing another lockdown, and businesses can’t plan for the future when the government will only extend the furlough scheme for a month.

Too many people have already lost their jobs because of the Government’s failure to plan. Some self-employed workers are getting 80% of their profits covered, but millions have received no help since March. And with the furlough scheme extended by just one month only a day before it was to end, families and businesses had to scramble to change plans again.

It’s just not good enough. This government’s incompetence is putting people’s jobs and futures at risk.

That is why the Liberal Democrats are calling on the Government to extend the furlough scheme at least until June 2021, giving certainty to businesses and employees and protecting jobs and livelihoods.

Will you back our campaign to extend the furlough scheme to June 2021?