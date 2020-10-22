Liberal Democrats

The Government is failing to protect jobs and livelihoods

Liberal Democrats are fighting to protect the people whose jobs are under threat from Covid-19.

By Christine Jardine, Oct 22, 2020 4:10

Despite the massive effort people have made to fight coronavirus it’s clear that the road to recovery is going to be rockier than we first feared.

With millions of workers worried about their livelihoods, the British people deserve a Government that listens to their concerns and does everything in its power to protect them. Sadly, this isn’t the case.

Today Rishi Sunak has announced his third economic support package in a month. How can businesses and workers across Britain plan for the future with such a chaotic approach from the Government?

Businesses need a clear strategy - not chop and change, knee-jerk reactions. That’s why we are calling on the Chancellor to expand furlough support urgently and across the whole economy until June 2021.

This includes extending furlough support to the 3 million tax-payers across the country who have previously been excluded from any help, as well as anyone who has been told that their job is not ‘viable’. 

It’s not good enough for the Chancellor to say that he can’t protect every job. He should be fighting as hard as he can to make sure nobody is left behind.

It is insulting for thousands of workers up and down the country to be told that their jobs are simply ‘not viable’. They deserve better.

With the furlough scheme currently set to end on October 31st, generations will judge whether this Government has taken every conceivable step to protect people's livelihoods and futures.

It’s time for them to do the right thing and extend furlough.

