The Government must extend the Brexit transition period

Today we have introduced a Bill to require the Government to seek a two-year extension to the Brexit transition period, in light of the Coronavirus pandemic.

To choose a No Deal Brexit and crash out, when the option to extend the transition is possible, would be an act of national self-harm – especially when our NHS, economy and food supply chains are already stretched and struggling.

Speaking ahead of the Bill’s presentation, Liberal Democrat Acting Leader Ed Davey said:

"It is clear the government have not made nearly enough progress on the Brexit trade talks.

It is time the Prime Minister did the right thing. That is why Liberal Democrats are today presenting legislation that would enable the government to seek an extension to the transition period.”

While Gove has admitted there will be checks on goods going from Britain to NI, there is still significant detail lacking in these documents.



With just weeks to go until the deadline, the Government must extend the transition period as a priority. https://t.co/I8z6e5laPm — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) May 20, 2020

European Union Withdrawal (Implementation Period) Bill:

A Bill to require Her Majesty’s Government to seek a two-year extension of the implementation period under Article 132 of the Withdrawal Agreement; to repeal the prohibition on agreeing to such an extension under section 33 of the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020; and for connected purposes.

The Presentation Bill will face its second reading on 12th June 2020. However, the extension request has to be made by the UK before the end of June.

With just weeks to go until this deadline, it is clear that the Government must extend the transition period as a priority.