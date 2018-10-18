The Tories' handling of Brexit is a national embarrassment.

Today Theresa May announced that she was open to extending the transition period - a clear admittance that her Brexit deal is unworkable.

The Prime Minister is now left to defend a policy she doesn't really believe in, which her cabinet are still squabbling over - and which is it increasingly clear she can't deliver.

Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson Tom Brake said:

“Theresa May once argued that we didn’t need a transition period at all. Admitting that an extension is on the table, and the billions it would cost, is yet another in a long list of embarrassing climb downs for this Tory Government.



“The blame for this mess falls squarely at the Prime Minister’s feet. Over the last two years, her Government has failed to find solutions to the Irish border, failed to protect businesses and put the Good Friday Agreement at risk.



“This Conservative Government is in chaos. MPs from across parties must stand with the Liberal Democrats and fight for the people to have the final say over Brexit, including the option to remain.”