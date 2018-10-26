New Rules for Facebook Advertising

As many members will be aware starting from November, Facebook is implementing new rules on who can run Facebook adverts on politics.

After that date, nobody will be able to run adverts unless they have completed the authorisation process.

Identity Verification

Members can complete the individual authorisation process on their own – but they should be aware that they will need to provide a form of identification to Facebook as part of that process.

Once they have been approved by Facebook, they should notify Party HQ. In order to help with our compliance with electoral law, anyone approved by Facebook should notify HQ by emailing help@libdems.org.uk.

Only members will be authorised to run Facebook adverts on behalf of the party and a list of those who are authorised in your local party will be available via Salesforce, beginning the 9th November.

Disclaimers

Alongside adverts, you will now be required to display a disclaimer of who is paying for the advert.

When not in a regulated period, this disclaimer should always be the name of the accounting unit (local party) that is responsible for the adverts. Only accounting units (local parties) registered with the electoral commission may be used.

If a branch is paying for adverts, then the accounting unit (local party) should be displayed publicly.

If an individual is paying for adverts, then they must either:

Be reimbursed by the local party for the cost of the advertising – and any relevant invoices and payment records should be kept by the local party Treasurer for no less than 7 years.

Or be recorded on your PPERA return as a donation in kind if of the right amount and any invoices kept on file by the local party Treasurer for no less than 7 years.

Local Parties are not permitted to incur expenditure for Facebook against national expenses without explicit permission of the Party’s Chief Executive Officer.

Advice on spending and disclaimers that fall within the regulated period will be following by January. If you have a by-election that is taking place before January 31st and wish to spend on Facebook advertising, please email help@libdems.org.uk for advice.

If there are any questions on this guidance, please email help@libdems.org.uk and we will be happy to answer them.