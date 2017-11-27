Falling apprenticeships and Brexit will cripple Industrial Strategy

We've had an industrial strategy already for five years. But there is a big cloud hanging over it now caused by the major uncertainties around Brexit.

By Vince Cable, Nov 27, 2017 12:11

Two apprentices looking at a machine, at which their instructor is pointing.

The combination of falling apprenticeship starts and restricted access to skilled labour after Brexit will cripple the Industrial Strategy.

What is being announced today is not much more than a reinvention of the wheel. We've had an industrial strategy already for five years. But there is a big cloud hanging over it now caused by the major uncertainties around Brexit.

This is being made worse by the government's clumsy experiment with the apprenticeship levy. Large numbers of small companies don’t know how to get access to the funding they’ve been offered, and apprenticeship numbers are falling off a cliff. Apprenticeship numbers have fallen by 59% since the apprenticeship levy was introduced.

This is very dangerous because one of the major impacts of Brexit will be to reduce our access to skilled workers from the EU.

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Nick Harvey on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

The Liberal Democrats and their elected representatives may use the information you’ve given to contact you. By providing your data to us, you are consenting to us making contact with you in the future by mail, email, telephone, text, website and apps, even though you may be registered with the Telephone Preference Service. Your data may be stored or otherwise processed in the US, governed by European Commission model contract clauses. You can always opt out of communications at any time by contacting us or visiting www.libdems.org.uk/optout. For more information go to www.libdems.org.uk/privacy.

/* */