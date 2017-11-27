Falling apprenticeships and Brexit will cripple Industrial Strategy

The combination of falling apprenticeship starts and restricted access to skilled labour after Brexit will cripple the Industrial Strategy.

What is being announced today is not much more than a reinvention of the wheel. We've had an industrial strategy already for five years. But there is a big cloud hanging over it now caused by the major uncertainties around Brexit.

This is being made worse by the government's clumsy experiment with the apprenticeship levy. Large numbers of small companies don’t know how to get access to the funding they’ve been offered, and apprenticeship numbers are falling off a cliff. Apprenticeship numbers have fallen by 59% since the apprenticeship levy was introduced.

This is very dangerous because one of the major impacts of Brexit will be to reduce our access to skilled workers from the EU.