Five Farage Fails

Serial Brexit chancer Nigel Farage is trying to launch his new party today. To celebrate, we want to share some of his 'finer' moments. 👀

By Alex Marshall, Apr 12, 2019 1:04

The time he campaigned for Roy Moore in Alabama. When nine women had come forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct.

Fortunately, Moore lost the seat to Democrat challenger Doug Jones. Which is good, because much like Farage himself, Moore's kind of the worst.

The Leave Means Leave March. All 30-odd people of them.

Here's what a real march looks like, Nige.

The 7 times he tried to get elected to Westminster - and the 0 times he managed it:

It warms the heart, doesn't it? (thanks Wikipedia)

The time he got fined £35,000 for misspending EU funds.

He can't even waste taxpayer money successfully.

Getting onto the EU's fisheries committee. And turning up to 1 vote out of 42.

He's little better in general debates. He regularly just films speeches for his YouTube channel, leaves and takes his salary.

We demand better than Nigel Farage.

Farage likes to complain that the EU doesn't represent us. He's wrong - it's him that doesn't represent us, even when he bothers to show up.

He's using his elected position to further his own interests and make our country poorer. Let's put him out of a job come the European elections. Kick him out the EU parliament - vote for pro-Remain Liberal Democrat MEPs who'll work for you. ✊

