Faulty white goods causing ten fires a day

Shocking figures unveiled today show how many faulty appliances are causing fires every day - and the Government needs to act before we see a repeat of the Grenfell tragedy.

By Tim Farron, Aug 14, 2017 11:08

Our research has revealed that almost ten fires a day are being caused by faulty white goods such as washing machines, tumble dryers and fridges.

A total of 9,574 fires in the past three years have been caused by faulty white goods according to responses Freedom of Information requests from 30 out of 51 fire brigades.

The areas with the highest number of fires caused by faulty appliances were Greater Manchester (2,888), Scotland (1,180) and Surrey (1,048).

The Liberal Democrats have called for an urgent review of current standards and for landlords and councils to be required by law to carry out regular electrical safety checks.

These shocking figures expose the threat posed by faulty everyday appliances, from fridges to tumble dryers.

People are sitting with death traps in their homes.

The government urgently needs to act to prevent a repeat of the Grenfell tragedy.

We need a full review of current standards and tougher measures to ensure all potentially lethal white goods are recalled.

Landlords and councils should also be required by law to carry out regular electrical safety checks, as is the case for gas.

