Report from Federal Conference Committee

The Federal Conference Committee met via Zoom call on Saturday, 11 July for the agenda selection for our first virtual conference. The meeting was a lengthy one, which was in part due to the large selection of varied motions we received, but also to give us breaks from staring at computer screens for a number of hours. 

As you will be aware, this year we will not be heading to the sunny beaches of Brighton, but instead you will be able to take part in Conference from your own home via our third party provider, Hopin. You will be able to find more information about the virtual conference https://www.libdems.org.uk/autumn-conference

The FCC wants to pay its thanks to the extraordinary efforts of the Conference Office team and members who have worked so incredibly hard to make our first virtual conference happen. It is been a long and challenging process, as we wanted to make sure that we are able to replicate – as much as feasibly possible – the physical conference for our members. I also understand that Glee will also be happening virtually; although we will not all be crammed into one room at the conference hotel to enjoy it. 

You will see from the timings of Conference that it is slightly different to the usual format, and we hope that this will give more people an opportunity to attend virtually. 

A total of nine conference motions (plus two emergency slots, two later deadline motions on COVID and Europe.) In addition we have reserved time for two consultation sessions as requested by the Federal Board and the Federal Policy Committee. 

The agenda will also include the Committee and Parliamentary reports, the Leaders Q&A and a number of Q&As and set-pieces set aside for Spokespeople and/or Leaders of the Welsh or Scottish Lib Dems. The full agenda will be published shortly. 

On the topic of motions selection we always receive a very large number of motions for selection at Conference, and unfortunately cannot always choose all of them for selection at Conference. This year we received 45 motions and have selected nine motions, plus the 4 emergency/later deadline motions mentioned above. 

Below I have included the selection grid of motions, and if they have been selected or not selected. You will see that some motions were selected but then eliminated at the second round which was due to time constraints. I have not included why the motion was not selected, this has been provided to the submitters of the motion. Please note that you can submit amendments to the motions by 14 September at 13:00 via the Conference Website. 

Brexit and International Trade

A

A Liberal Approach to Trade after Brexit

Not selected

B

European Union

Not selected

Communities and Local Government

A

Social Housing

Not selected

B

Decentralising Government “As Local As Possible”

Not selected

Crime, Justice, Equalities and Civil Liberties

A

Welcoming Child Refugees

Eliminated at second round

B

Human Rights and the Home Office

Not selected

Culture, Media and Sport

A

Nature of Public Debate During COVID-19

Selected

B

Save the BBC

Selected

C

Liberal Vision for Technology

Not selected

Defence

A

Confronting Threats Real and Present

Not selected

Economy and Tax

A

Austerity is not the Answer

Not selected

B

Fairer Corporate Taxation

Not selected

C

Fairer Share – the Proportional Property Tax

Not selected

Education and Families

A

Accessibility in Higher Education

Eliminated at second round

B

Making Good Use of Apprenticeship Levy

Not selected

C

Study Credits for Community Gain

Not selected

Energy and Environment

A

Build Back Better – 2020 Vision

Not selected

B

A Green Recovery from the COVID-19 Pandemic

Selected

C

A Progressive Carbon Tax including Aviation to Reduce CO2 and Poverty

Not selected

D

A Green Recovery

Not selected

Equalities

A

Funding for Men’s Shelters

Not selected

B

No Justice, No Peace

Not selected

C

Racial Justice Cannot Wait

Selected

D

Racism and the Hostile Environment

Not selected

E

Tackling Racial Inequality through Education

Not selected

F

Right to Know – Equal Pay for Equal Work

Not selected

G

Protecting Women’s Employment in the COVID-19 Crisis

Eliminated at second round

Health and Social Care

A

Beveridge 2.0: Brighter Future for Health and Social Care

Not selected

B

Improve Mental Health Support for Health and Care Staff

Selected

International Affairs

A

Annexation under the Trump Plan

Eliminated at second round

B

Steps towards Peace between Palestine and Israel

Not selected

C

Towards a Peaceful Future for Palestine and Israel

Not selected

D

Hong Kong’s Future

Selected

E

International Development: FCDO, Coronavirus and SDGs

Eliminated at second round

Political and Constitutional Reform

A

Constitutional Convention

Not selected

B

Creation of a Federal United Kingdom

Selected

Work and Pensions

A

Increasing Working Age Benefits

Not selected

B

Taskforce of Universal Basic Income

Not selected

C

Universal Basic Income

Selected

Miscellaneous

A

Revised Policy Motion

Not selected

Business Motions

A

Membership Subscriptions and Federal Levy

Selected

B

Social Contract Vision and Purpose

Not selected

C

Supporting Trans and Non-Binary People in the Lib Dems

Selected

D

Electoral Pack for Future General Election

Not selected

Constitutional Amendment

A

Amendment of Section 18.5 of the Constitution

Not in order

 

