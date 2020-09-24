FCC report pre-conference

Conference is upon us.

On Saturday, 19 September the Federal Conference Committee met to review the amendments, late motions, emergency motions, topical issues, questions to reports and appeals for next weekend’s Autumn Conference.

As you will be aware, this is the first time that are holding our Conference completely online. The Federal Conference Committee would like to thank the Conference and wider HQ team for all of the hard work in bringing our Conference online. Throughout a really difficult period we have all worked together to offer a fully online Conference. You can see the introduction video from Geoff Payne, FCC Chair, and Hannah, from HQ, here The video will show you all the features of the online conference, including the auditorium, visiting, fringe sessions, training, the exhibition and the chat functionality.

We would also like to thank our fantastic members for the patience and understanding whilst we are all embarking on a new experience with an online conference. The online platform is being delivered by dedicated supplier Hopin. You can still register for Conference here and submit speakers’ cards here. Please note that you will need to submit speakers’ cards earlier than usual (16:00 he day before the agenda item). This because our production partners will need to get in touch with you earlier so that they can ensure that the internet signal is good and that you are prepared for your speech. We will be selecting more speakers than we will schedule, so that we have a reserve list.

You can submit amendments to the two late motions (on Europe and COVID) here. Please note that voting for the emergency motion will be done via Mi-Voice and will close on Friday at 19:00.

I have included below the list of items discussed at Saturday’s meeting of the FCC; you will see the amendments, late motions, emergency motions, questions submitted to committees and the appeals.

Please note that the summary of the topic is my own (i.e. I have summarised the amendment), I have tried to summarise the amendment as close as possible to what was submitted.

Regarding the amendments they have either been ‘Accepted’ for debate, not selected, or ‘drafted’, this means that the amendment has been added into the text of the motion and therefore will not be debated and voted on separately.

With regards to the emergency motions, these need to relate to something that has happened after the deadline for motions submission, and thus are decided by the Federal Conference Committee if they are or are not valid.

With regards to the questions, we review that they are being submitted to the correct Committee.

There were four appeals against non-selection of motions and the four appeals were not upheld.

I hope that the above (and of course below) is of use and interest. I will try and answer any questions that you do have

One final reminder - if you want to speak at conference, Speaker's Cards must be submitted as soon as possible and, in any event, by 4pm THE DAY BEFORE THE RELEVANT DEBATE. Please use this form to submit your card