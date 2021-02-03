February Facebook Ads Bulk Buy

Lockdown regulations make it more difficult to communicate with voters. That's why we are offering a new bulk-buy deal to help local campaigners reach residents on Facebook and Instagram.

Our first bulk-buy in January was a big success:

Campaigners from 1 in 6 local parties bought into the deal;

Our adverts were seen more than 2.4 million times;

We reached more than 700,000 people;

More than 4,000 people signed the Carer's Allowance petition from our advertising.

In February, we're offering two strands of advertising:

Crime Survey - England & Wales (except London and Greater Manchester) - ask people in your area about their experiences of crime, policing and anti-social behaviour ahead of May's Police and Crime Commissioner elections.

- England & Wales (except London and Greater Manchester) - ask people in your area about their experiences of crime, policing and anti-social behaviour ahead of May's Police and Crime Commissioner elections. Party Political Broadcast - England - reach people in your area with our recent PPB. You can check out the PPB here.

We are working with colleagues in Wales and Scotland to develop additional advertising bulk buys, which we hope to launch in the next few weeks.