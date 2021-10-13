Federal Board Surgery

On Monday 18th of October the Board will hosting a surgery for all Party members.

This is an open invitation to everyone, whether you have a burning question for us, would just like to get to know the Board a bit better, or have an issue you'd like to raise. We are all ears.

The session will run from 18:00-19:00, please feel free to drop in and out as best fits your day, and you can register here.

There will also be a breakout room facility, if you would like to have a more private chat with one of us.

Joining me on the day will be Board Colleagues Caron Lindsay from Scotland and Bill Powell from Wales. If this trial is a success more colleagues from the Board will be taking part in future events.

In the meantime, if you ever have any questions for me please feel free to reach out at [email protected].