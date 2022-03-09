Liberal Democrats

Conference update Spring 2022

Latest report from the Federal Conference Committee

By Nicholas da Costa, Mar 09, 2022 6:03

Conference starts on Friday, and if you haven’t yet registered you can do so HERE.

The Federal Conference Committee met on Saturday, 5 March to review amendments, emergency motions, and questions to reports submitted for next week’s Spring Conference.

Spring Conference 2022 will again be held online via the Hopin platform, and we would like to thank the Conference Team and the wider team at HQ for making it happen.

As mentioned via email and in an earlier post on Lib Dem Voice and the Federal Conference Facebook Page the FCC has agreed to allow a later deadline on emergency motions on the topic of Ukraine, following the Russian invasion and the evolving situation. You can still submit an emergency motion on Ukraine HERE.

We are also delighted to announce that there will be a fringe session held on Sunday, 13 March from 17:40 to 18:45 with Kira Rudyk, Leader of the Holos Party in Ukraine (a sister party of the Lib Dems), who will be joined by Layla Moran MP, answering questions from members on her experience and the current situation in Ukraine. I do encourage you to attend this exciting fringe event.

The FCC reviewed the emergency motions submitted by 28 February and as these were either out of order or have been accommodated as emergency amendments to motions already on the agenda, the Committee therefore decided that it would select one of the Ukraine motions which have a later deadline of Thursday 10 March at 14:00. This means that we will have a 70-minute Ukraine motion; this motion will be unamendable. The Committee will publish the selected Ukraine motion on Friday around midday.

In addition, the submitters of motion F16 Selection of Speakers (Standing Orders Amendment) have informed the Federal Conference Committee that they wish to withdraw their motion from consideration at Conference. Once a motion (or amendment) has been included in the agenda it can only be withdrawn by leave of Conference. Therefore, during the Federal Conference Committee Report to Conference (F2) there will be a vote held if Conference agrees that the motion is withdrawn.

I have included below the list of amendments selected, I have provided a summary of the nature of the amendments. These titles are based on my summarisation of the amendments and I apologise in advance if any of these have not been summarised correctly.

Policy Motions

F7 

Political Reform to Tackle Sleaze

Emergency  

Amendment  One

Regarding Parties in  Whitehall

10 or more  

party  

members

Selected 

See note above  

regarding Emergency  motions.
         

F9 

Action to Improve Air Quality

Amendment  One

Support for busses  and park and ride  

schemes

Hastings & Rye 

Selected

  

Amendment  Two

Support for Low  

Traffic  

Neighbourhoods  

(LTNs)

Young Liberals 

Not  

Selected

Politically sensitive  

amendment which  

would have direct  

impact on local  

elections currently  

underway

Amendment  Three

Seeking to clarify  

practical issues to  

improve air quality

ALDC 

Selected

  
         

F12 

Catching Up on Our Children’s Education

Amendment  One

Amendment to clarify  parts of motion

10 or more  

party members

Drafted

  

Amendment  Two

Clarifying voucher  

allocation and usage

10 ore more  

party members

Not  

selected

Required further  

drafting support

Amendment  Three

Clarifying voucher  

allocation and usage

10 or more  

party members

Not  

selected

Substantive change to  policy motion
         

F13 

Rebuilding Trade and Cooperation with Europe

Amendment  One

Relating to Common  Security and Defence  Policy, EU Civil  

Protection Mechanism  and EU  

legislative/regularity  changes

Lib Dems in  

Europe

Partially  drafted  

/ part  

selected

Update to Line 88 taken  as drafted. Rest as  

moved amendment

Amendment  Two

Number of  

amendments relating  to UK/French asylum  issues

10 or more  

party members

Not  

selected

Change to the motion  which differs from the  motion’s subject. 
         

F14 

Ending Sewage Discharges

Amendment  One

Relating to storm  

water, strengthening  Ofwat & 

Environmental Agency

Ashford 

Selected

  



Amendment  Two

Upfront investment in  sewage infrastructure

ALDC 

Selected

  

Amendment  Three

Expands the motion to  include the sea

10 or more  

party members

Selected

  

Amendment  Four

Expands the motion to  include the sea

Hastings & Rye 

Not  

selected

Amendment 3 selected  instead
         

F17 

Tigray and the Ethiopian Civil War

Amendment  One

Update regarding  

humanitarian and  

NGO support; Great  Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and Nobel Peace  Prize of President Abiy

Hastings & Rye 

Partially  Drafted  

/ rest  

not 

selected

First two sections re:  humanitarian and NGO  support drafted in.  

Section re Dam not  

relevant to motion and  re: Nobel peace prize no mechanism for this. 
         

F23 

Swift Justice for Victims and Offenders

Amendment  One

Relating to Schengen Information System  and European Arrest  Warrants

10 or more  

party members

Not  

selected

Covered in Europe  

motion

Amendment  Two

Relating to restorative  justice

10 or more  

party members

Selected

  
         

F24 

Democracy and Public Debate

Amendment  One

Renaming Office for  Communications  

Infrastructure and  

clarification of services  covered

10 or more  

party members

Not  

selected

Required further  

drafting support

Amendment  Two

Addition of sections  relating to freedom of  expression

10 or more  

party members

Not  

selected

Doesn’t add to the  

motion / already  

covered

Amendment  Three

Making it illegal to  

publish verified  

misinformation

Basingstoke &  Deane

Not  

selected

  
         

F30 

Tackling the Cost-of-Living Crisis

Amendment  One

Delete lines 86 & 87  Relating to the freeze on income tax  

personal allowance

Kingston 

Selected

  

Amendment  Two

Number of updates  and additions, relating  to inflation, Cold  

Weather Payments 

Basingstoke &  Deane

Drafted

  



 

and Universal Credit  uplift and legacy  

benefits

      

Emergency  

Amendment  One

Keeping Covid Tests  Free

10 or more  

party members

Selected 

See note above  

regarding Emergency  motions.

Emergency  

Amendment  Two

Freezing Rail Fares 

10 or more  

party members

Selected 

See note above  

regarding Emergency  motions.
         

F33 

Supporting Hospitality, Retail and Leisure in the Face of Omicron

Amendment  One

Re: preferential duty  rates for draft beer

Young Liberals 

Selected

  
         

F34 

COP27 and Climate Empowerment for Local Government

Amendment  One

Regarding developing  green jobs and skills,  and DLUHC  

representation on the  Green Jobs Delivery  Group and local govt  on the Green Jobs  

Taskforce

10 or more  

party members

Drafted

  
         

Constitutional Amendments

F10 

Board Reform (Constitutional Amendment)

Amendment  One

Relating to FIRC and  FIRC composition

10 or more  

party members

part 

taken /  

part not  taken

Inclusion of FIRC Chair  on Board. Sections  

relating to composition  of FIRC not taken as  outside of scope

Amendment  Two

Relating to  

distribution of papers and those elected  

under 9.2.E to write  own reports to  

Conference

10 or more  

party members

Not  

taken

Most of this  

amendment is covered  under other submitted amendment  

(Amendment Four)

Amendment  Three

Changes to  

composition of board  the removal of certain  Chairs/Vice Chairs of  Federal Committees

Basingstoke &  Deane

Not  

taken

Lack of time and  

proposal came last in  members survey

Amendment  Four

Strengthening the  

scrutiny committee  and call-in function  plus circulation of  

papers

10 or more  

party members

Selected

  



Amendment  Five

Changes to  

composition of board  the removal of certain  Chairs/Vice Chairs of  Federal Committees

10 or more  

party members

Not  

selected

Lack of time and  

proposal came last in  members survey
         

Standing Order Amendments

F3 

Question to Reports at Conference

Amendment  One

Change to later  

questions and  

supplementary  

questions

Basingstoke & Deane

Selected

  
         

F11 

Board Reform (Standing Order Amendments)

Amendment  One

Relating to  

international work and  ability for FIRC to  

submit items to  

Conference

10 or more  

party members

Partially  selected

Relating to FIRC being  able to submit motions  to Conference,  

selected. To be moved  with Amendment One  to F10 

Amendment  Two

Allows Federal  

Scrutiny Committee or  Federal Council to  

submit motions to  

conference

10 or more  

party members

Selected

  
         

F16 

Selection of Speakers

      

Amendment  One

Getting chair of  

debate to announce  balance of cards  

submitted

Liberal  

Democrat  

Christian  

Forum

Not  

selected

Unclear 
         

Emergency Motions

Education

Supporting UCU Strikes 

Young Liberals 

Not  

selected

Not a valid emergency  motion. 

Health

Keep Covid Tests Free 

10 or more  

party members

Not  

selected

To be moved to  

amendment to F30

International and Defence

Supporting the UN on Ukraine 

10 or more  

party members

Carried  

forward

To be carried forward  to later deadline on  Ukraine Emergency  Motion

Political and Constitutional Reform



Lockdown-breaking Parties at Number  10

10 or more  

party members

Not  

selected

To be moved to  

amendment to F7

Transport

Freeze Rail Fares 

10 or more  

party members

Not  

selected

To be moved to  

amendment to F30
         

Questions to Reports

Federal Conference Committee

Question One 

Question transferred over to Federal Board as not  FCC remit

Federal Policy Committee

Question One 

Question in order

Question Two 

Question in order
   

Parliamentary Parties

  

Question One 

Question in order

Question Two 

Question in order
   

Federal Board

  

Question One 

Question in order / composite Question One to FCC

Question Two 

Transfer over to FPC

Question Three 

Question in Order

 

