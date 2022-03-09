Conference update Spring 2022

Conference starts on Friday, and if you haven’t yet registered you can do so HERE.

The Federal Conference Committee met on Saturday, 5 March to review amendments, emergency motions, and questions to reports submitted for next week’s Spring Conference.

Spring Conference 2022 will again be held online via the Hopin platform, and we would like to thank the Conference Team and the wider team at HQ for making it happen.

As mentioned via email and in an earlier post on Lib Dem Voice and the Federal Conference Facebook Page the FCC has agreed to allow a later deadline on emergency motions on the topic of Ukraine, following the Russian invasion and the evolving situation. You can still submit an emergency motion on Ukraine HERE.

We are also delighted to announce that there will be a fringe session held on Sunday, 13 March from 17:40 to 18:45 with Kira Rudyk, Leader of the Holos Party in Ukraine (a sister party of the Lib Dems), who will be joined by Layla Moran MP, answering questions from members on her experience and the current situation in Ukraine. I do encourage you to attend this exciting fringe event.

The FCC reviewed the emergency motions submitted by 28 February and as these were either out of order or have been accommodated as emergency amendments to motions already on the agenda, the Committee therefore decided that it would select one of the Ukraine motions which have a later deadline of Thursday 10 March at 14:00. This means that we will have a 70-minute Ukraine motion; this motion will be unamendable. The Committee will publish the selected Ukraine motion on Friday around midday.

In addition, the submitters of motion F16 Selection of Speakers (Standing Orders Amendment) have informed the Federal Conference Committee that they wish to withdraw their motion from consideration at Conference. Once a motion (or amendment) has been included in the agenda it can only be withdrawn by leave of Conference. Therefore, during the Federal Conference Committee Report to Conference (F2) there will be a vote held if Conference agrees that the motion is withdrawn.

I have included below the list of amendments selected, I have provided a summary of the nature of the amendments. These titles are based on my summarisation of the amendments and I apologise in advance if any of these have not been summarised correctly.

Policy Motions F7 Political Reform to Tackle Sleaze Emergency Amendment One Regarding Parties in Whitehall 10 or more party members Selected See note above regarding Emergency motions. F9 Action to Improve Air Quality Amendment One Support for busses and park and ride schemes Hastings & Rye Selected Amendment Two Support for Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs) Young Liberals Not Selected Politically sensitive amendment which would have direct impact on local elections currently underway Amendment Three Seeking to clarify practical issues to improve air quality ALDC Selected F12 Catching Up on Our Children’s Education Amendment One Amendment to clarify parts of motion 10 or more party members Drafted Amendment Two Clarifying voucher allocation and usage 10 ore more party members Not selected Required further drafting support Amendment Three Clarifying voucher allocation and usage 10 or more party members Not selected Substantive change to policy motion F13 Rebuilding Trade and Cooperation with Europe Amendment One Relating to Common Security and Defence Policy, EU Civil Protection Mechanism and EU legislative/regularity changes Lib Dems in Europe Partially drafted / part selected Update to Line 88 taken as drafted. Rest as moved amendment Amendment Two Number of amendments relating to UK/French asylum issues 10 or more party members Not selected Change to the motion which differs from the motion’s subject. F14 Ending Sewage Discharges Amendment One Relating to storm water, strengthening Ofwat & Environmental Agency Ashford Selected







Amendment Two Upfront investment in sewage infrastructure ALDC Selected Amendment Three Expands the motion to include the sea 10 or more party members Selected Amendment Four Expands the motion to include the sea Hastings & Rye Not selected Amendment 3 selected instead F17 Tigray and the Ethiopian Civil War Amendment One Update regarding humanitarian and NGO support; Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and Nobel Peace Prize of President Abiy Hastings & Rye Partially Drafted / rest not selected First two sections re: humanitarian and NGO support drafted in. Section re Dam not relevant to motion and re: Nobel peace prize no mechanism for this. F23 Swift Justice for Victims and Offenders Amendment One Relating to Schengen Information System and European Arrest Warrants 10 or more party members Not selected Covered in Europe motion Amendment Two Relating to restorative justice 10 or more party members Selected F24 Democracy and Public Debate Amendment One Renaming Office for Communications Infrastructure and clarification of services covered 10 or more party members Not selected Required further drafting support Amendment Two Addition of sections relating to freedom of expression 10 or more party members Not selected Doesn’t add to the motion / already covered Amendment Three Making it illegal to publish verified misinformation Basingstoke & Deane Not selected F30 Tackling the Cost-of-Living Crisis Amendment One Delete lines 86 & 87 Relating to the freeze on income tax personal allowance Kingston Selected Amendment Two Number of updates and additions, relating to inflation, Cold Weather Payments Basingstoke & Deane Drafted







and Universal Credit uplift and legacy benefits Emergency Amendment One Keeping Covid Tests Free 10 or more party members Selected See note above regarding Emergency motions. Emergency Amendment Two Freezing Rail Fares 10 or more party members Selected See note above regarding Emergency motions. F33 Supporting Hospitality, Retail and Leisure in the Face of Omicron Amendment One Re: preferential duty rates for draft beer Young Liberals Selected F34 COP27 and Climate Empowerment for Local Government Amendment One Regarding developing green jobs and skills, and DLUHC representation on the Green Jobs Delivery Group and local govt on the Green Jobs Taskforce 10 or more party members Drafted Constitutional Amendments F10 Board Reform (Constitutional Amendment) Amendment One Relating to FIRC and FIRC composition 10 or more party members part taken / part not taken Inclusion of FIRC Chair on Board. Sections relating to composition of FIRC not taken as outside of scope Amendment Two Relating to distribution of papers and those elected under 9.2.E to write own reports to Conference 10 or more party members Not taken Most of this amendment is covered under other submitted amendment (Amendment Four) Amendment Three Changes to composition of board the removal of certain Chairs/Vice Chairs of Federal Committees Basingstoke & Deane Not taken Lack of time and proposal came last in members survey Amendment Four Strengthening the scrutiny committee and call-in function plus circulation of papers 10 or more party members Selected







Amendment Five Changes to composition of board the removal of certain Chairs/Vice Chairs of Federal Committees 10 or more party members Not selected Lack of time and proposal came last in members survey Standing Order Amendments F3 Question to Reports at Conference Amendment One Change to later questions and supplementary questions Basingstoke & Deane Selected F11 Board Reform (Standing Order Amendments) Amendment One Relating to international work and ability for FIRC to submit items to Conference 10 or more party members Partially selected Relating to FIRC being able to submit motions to Conference, selected. To be moved with Amendment One to F10 Amendment Two Allows Federal Scrutiny Committee or Federal Council to submit motions to conference 10 or more party members Selected F16 Selection of Speakers Amendment One Getting chair of debate to announce balance of cards submitted Liberal Democrat Christian Forum Not selected Unclear Emergency Motions Education Supporting UCU Strikes Young Liberals Not selected Not a valid emergency motion. Health Keep Covid Tests Free 10 or more party members Not selected To be moved to amendment to F30 International and Defence Supporting the UN on Ukraine 10 or more party members Carried forward To be carried forward to later deadline on Ukraine Emergency Motion Political and Constitutional Reform





