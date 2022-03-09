Conference update Spring 2022

Conference starts on Friday, and if you haven’t yet registered you can do so HERE.
The Federal Conference Committee met on Saturday, 5 March to review amendments, emergency motions, and questions to reports submitted for next week’s Spring Conference.
Spring Conference 2022 will again be held online via the Hopin platform, and we would like to thank the Conference Team and the wider team at HQ for making it happen.
As mentioned via email and in an earlier post on Lib Dem Voice and the Federal Conference Facebook Page the FCC has agreed to allow a later deadline on emergency motions on the topic of Ukraine, following the Russian invasion and the evolving situation. You can still submit an emergency motion on Ukraine HERE.
We are also delighted to announce that there will be a fringe session held on Sunday, 13 March from 17:40 to 18:45 with Kira Rudyk, Leader of the Holos Party in Ukraine (a sister party of the Lib Dems), who will be joined by Layla Moran MP, answering questions from members on her experience and the current situation in Ukraine. I do encourage you to attend this exciting fringe event.
The FCC reviewed the emergency motions submitted by 28 February and as these were either out of order or have been accommodated as emergency amendments to motions already on the agenda, the Committee therefore decided that it would select one of the Ukraine motions which have a later deadline of Thursday 10 March at 14:00. This means that we will have a 70-minute Ukraine motion; this motion will be unamendable. The Committee will publish the selected Ukraine motion on Friday around midday.
In addition, the submitters of motion F16 Selection of Speakers (Standing Orders Amendment) have informed the Federal Conference Committee that they wish to withdraw their motion from consideration at Conference. Once a motion (or amendment) has been included in the agenda it can only be withdrawn by leave of Conference. Therefore, during the Federal Conference Committee Report to Conference (F2) there will be a vote held if Conference agrees that the motion is withdrawn.
I have included below the list of amendments selected, I have provided a summary of the nature of the amendments. These titles are based on my summarisation of the amendments and I apologise in advance if any of these have not been summarised correctly.
|
Policy Motions
|
F7
|
Political Reform to Tackle Sleaze
|
Emergency
Amendment One
|
Regarding Parties in Whitehall
|
10 or more
party
members
|
Selected
|
See note above
regarding Emergency motions.
|
F9
|
Action to Improve Air Quality
|
Amendment One
|
Support for busses and park and ride
schemes
|
Hastings & Rye
|
Selected
|
Amendment Two
|
Support for Low
Traffic
Neighbourhoods
(LTNs)
|
Young Liberals
|
Not
Selected
|
Politically sensitive
amendment which
would have direct
impact on local
elections currently
underway
|
Amendment Three
|
Seeking to clarify
practical issues to
improve air quality
|
ALDC
|
Selected
|
F12
|
Catching Up on Our Children’s Education
|
Amendment One
|
Amendment to clarify parts of motion
|
10 or more
party members
|
Drafted
|
Amendment Two
|
Clarifying voucher
allocation and usage
|
10 ore more
party members
|
Not
selected
|
Required further
drafting support
|
Amendment Three
|
Clarifying voucher
allocation and usage
|
10 or more
party members
|
Not
selected
|
Substantive change to policy motion
|
F13
|
Rebuilding Trade and Cooperation with Europe
|
Amendment One
|
Relating to Common Security and Defence Policy, EU Civil
Protection Mechanism and EU
legislative/regularity changes
|
Lib Dems in
Europe
|
Partially drafted
/ part
selected
|
Update to Line 88 taken as drafted. Rest as
moved amendment
|
Amendment Two
|
Number of
amendments relating to UK/French asylum issues
|
10 or more
party members
|
Not
selected
|
Change to the motion which differs from the motion’s subject.
|
F14
|
Ending Sewage Discharges
|
Amendment One
|
Relating to storm
water, strengthening Ofwat &
Environmental Agency
|
Ashford
|
Selected
|
Amendment Two
|
Upfront investment in sewage infrastructure
|
ALDC
|
Selected
|
Amendment Three
|
Expands the motion to include the sea
|
10 or more
party members
|
Selected
|
Amendment Four
|
Expands the motion to include the sea
|
Hastings & Rye
|
Not
selected
|
Amendment 3 selected instead
|
F17
|
Tigray and the Ethiopian Civil War
|
Amendment One
|
Update regarding
humanitarian and
NGO support; Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and Nobel Peace Prize of President Abiy
|
Hastings & Rye
|
Partially Drafted
/ rest
not
selected
|
First two sections re: humanitarian and NGO support drafted in.
Section re Dam not
relevant to motion and re: Nobel peace prize no mechanism for this.
|
F23
|
Swift Justice for Victims and Offenders
|
Amendment One
|
Relating to Schengen Information System and European Arrest Warrants
|
10 or more
party members
|
Not
selected
|
Covered in Europe
motion
|
Amendment Two
|
Relating to restorative justice
|
10 or more
party members
|
Selected
|
F24
|
Democracy and Public Debate
|
Amendment One
|
Renaming Office for Communications
Infrastructure and
clarification of services covered
|
10 or more
party members
|
Not
selected
|
Required further
drafting support
|
Amendment Two
|
Addition of sections relating to freedom of expression
|
10 or more
party members
|
Not
selected
|
Doesn’t add to the
motion / already
covered
|
Amendment Three
|
Making it illegal to
publish verified
misinformation
|
Basingstoke & Deane
|
Not
selected
|
F30
|
Tackling the Cost-of-Living Crisis
|
Amendment One
|
Delete lines 86 & 87 Relating to the freeze on income tax
personal allowance
|
Kingston
|
Selected
|
Amendment Two
|
Number of updates and additions, relating to inflation, Cold
Weather Payments
|
Basingstoke & Deane
|
Drafted
|
and Universal Credit uplift and legacy
benefits
|
Emergency
Amendment One
|
Keeping Covid Tests Free
|
10 or more
party members
|
Selected
|
See note above
regarding Emergency motions.
|
Emergency
Amendment Two
|
Freezing Rail Fares
|
10 or more
party members
|
Selected
|
See note above
regarding Emergency motions.
|
F33
|
Supporting Hospitality, Retail and Leisure in the Face of Omicron
|
Amendment One
|
Re: preferential duty rates for draft beer
|
Young Liberals
|
Selected
|
F34
|
COP27 and Climate Empowerment for Local Government
|
Amendment One
|
Regarding developing green jobs and skills, and DLUHC
representation on the Green Jobs Delivery Group and local govt on the Green Jobs
Taskforce
|
10 or more
party members
|
Drafted
|
Constitutional Amendments
|
F10
|
Board Reform (Constitutional Amendment)
|
Amendment One
|
Relating to FIRC and FIRC composition
|
10 or more
party members
|
part
taken /
part not taken
|
Inclusion of FIRC Chair on Board. Sections
relating to composition of FIRC not taken as outside of scope
|
Amendment Two
|
Relating to
distribution of papers and those elected
under 9.2.E to write own reports to
Conference
|
10 or more
party members
|
Not
taken
|
Most of this
amendment is covered under other submitted amendment
(Amendment Four)
|
Amendment Three
|
Changes to
composition of board the removal of certain Chairs/Vice Chairs of Federal Committees
|
Basingstoke & Deane
|
Not
taken
|
Lack of time and
proposal came last in members survey
|
Amendment Four
|
Strengthening the
scrutiny committee and call-in function plus circulation of
papers
|
10 or more
party members
|
Selected
|
Amendment Five
|
Changes to
composition of board the removal of certain Chairs/Vice Chairs of Federal Committees
|
10 or more
party members
|
Not
selected
|
Lack of time and
proposal came last in members survey
|
Standing Order Amendments
|
F3
|
Question to Reports at Conference
|
Amendment One
|
Change to later
questions and
supplementary
questions
|
Basingstoke & Deane
|
Selected
|
F11
|
Board Reform (Standing Order Amendments)
|
Amendment One
|
Relating to
international work and ability for FIRC to
submit items to
Conference
|
10 or more
party members
|
Partially selected
|
Relating to FIRC being able to submit motions to Conference,
selected. To be moved with Amendment One to F10
|
Amendment Two
|
Allows Federal
Scrutiny Committee or Federal Council to
submit motions to
conference
|
10 or more
party members
|
Selected
|
F16
|
Selection of Speakers
|
Amendment One
|
Getting chair of
debate to announce balance of cards
submitted
|
Liberal
Democrat
Christian
Forum
|
Not
selected
|
Unclear
|
Emergency Motions
|
Education
|
Supporting UCU Strikes
|
Young Liberals
|
Not
selected
|
Not a valid emergency motion.
|
Health
|
Keep Covid Tests Free
|
10 or more
party members
|
Not
selected
|
To be moved to
amendment to F30
|
International and Defence
|
Supporting the UN on Ukraine
|
10 or more
party members
|
Carried
forward
|
To be carried forward to later deadline on Ukraine Emergency Motion
|
Political and Constitutional Reform
|
Lockdown-breaking Parties at Number 10
|
10 or more
party members
|
Not
selected
|
To be moved to
amendment to F7
|
Transport
|
Freeze Rail Fares
|
10 or more
party members
|
Not
selected
|
To be moved to
amendment to F30
|
Questions to Reports
|
Federal Conference Committee
|
Question One
|
Question transferred over to Federal Board as not FCC remit
|
Federal Policy Committee
|
Question One
|
Question in order
|
Question Two
|
Question in order
|
Parliamentary Parties
|
Question One
|
Question in order
|
Question Two
|
Question in order
|
Federal Board
|
Question One
|
Question in order / composite Question One to FCC
|
Question Two
|
Transfer over to FPC
|
Question Three
|
Question in Order