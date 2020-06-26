Federal Appeals Panel (Volunteer)

Responsible to: Chair of the Federal Appeals Panel

Hours: 1 hour per week (This may change depending on the workload)

Tenure: 5 years

Location: Remote Working

Purpose of the Job

To adjudicate over the Party complaints process and matters of the Constitution

The Liberal Democrats - Britain’s voice for a truly open, tolerant, and united society - are seeking fair-minded, curious and insightful volunteers to join the Federal Appeals Panel for a term of five years starting in January 2021. One volunteer will be elected as Chair of the Federal Appeals Panel and if you wish to be considered for this position please specify in your application.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

jack.coulson@libdems.org.uk

Please apply by email attaching:

A copy of your CV; including complete work history

A Covering Letter; no more than 2 pages of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job and person specification. Please also write your name on top of your supporting statement.

A completed diversity monitoring form

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.