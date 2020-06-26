Liberal Democrats

Federal Appeals Panel (Volunteer)

By Ruth Amoako on June 26, 2020

Responsible to: Chair of the Federal Appeals Panel                    

Hours: 1 hour per week (This may change depending on the workload)                                          

Tenure: 5 years                     

Location: Remote Working

Purpose of the Job

To adjudicate over the Party complaints process and matters of the Constitution

The Liberal Democrats - Britain’s voice for a truly open, tolerant, and united society - are seeking fair-minded, curious and insightful volunteers to join the Federal Appeals Panel for a term of five years starting in January 2021. One volunteer will be elected as Chair of the Federal Appeals Panel and if you wish to be considered for this position please specify in your application.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

jack.coulson@libdems.org.uk

Please apply by email attaching:

  • A copy of your CV; including complete work history
  • A Covering Letter; no more than 2 pages of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job and person specification. Please also write your name on top of your supporting statement.
  • A completed diversity monitoring form 

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

 

