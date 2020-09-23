Federal People and Development Committee - Election of Member - (Volunteer)

The Federal Board seeks to elect a new member to the Federal People and Development Committee (FPDC). The successful candidate will play an important role in ensuring the Party is an effective, supporting and inclusive organisation.

The Federal People Development Committee brings together three key functions of the party: training, diversity engagement, and membership recruitment, retention and activation. Since the completion of the 2019 General Election Review, it also has an important role to play in delivering the reforms it has called for.

The FPDC meets regularly (at least once a quarter) throughout the year during the evenings (typically 18:00-20:00) for about two hours. Since the start of Covid-19, all meetings have been by video call and continued remote participation will be possible even once all Covid-19 related restrictions are removed. Reasonable expenses incurred will be repaid in line with the Party’s expenses policy.

Applicants will be expected to be able to demonstrate experience working in diversity, training or membership development, and a commitment to the Party’s values in these areas. A proven record of communicating with members, particularly through social media would be highly advantageous. It is desirable that applicants have a proven track-record of delivering successful programmes in any of the three areas listed above and that they understand the oversight and scrutiny elements of a non-executive role.

The Liberal Democrats are committed to diversity and inclusion and we welcome applications from candidates from all walks of life.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

jack.coulson@libdems.org.uk

Please apply by email attaching:

Copies of emails (or equivalent) proving your nomination by two current members of the Federal Board.

A manifesto of up to 200 words (additional words will be removed by the Returning Officer)

The Party will conduct due diligence on applicants and we encourage you to provide any materials you feel may be relevant. Optionally, you may also also attach a copy of your most recent CV.

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

This advert will close at noon on Friday 9th October. All applicants will be presented to Federal Board and an election will be held, in line with standard internal procedures, in early October.