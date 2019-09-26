Luciana Berger's running to be the next Lib Dem MP for Finchley and Golder's Green

We've got some great news - Luciana Berger will be standing to be the next Liberal Democrat MP for Finchley and Golder's Green!

Luciana had this to say:

"It has been an enormous privilege to have served as the MP for Liverpool Wavertree for almost ten years.

I cannot thank my constituents enough for the relationship we have grown over the last decade and what we have achieved together."

"Balancing personal and professional responsibilities is complicated for everyone and, as a family, we have had to work out how best to balance our work with raising our young children.

After a great deal of thought, we have decided that after the next election - whenever that may be - we will relocate full time to London.

I will be standing as the Liberal Democrat Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for Finchley and Golders Green at the next general election.

I will persist in standing up to Johnson and his government, who are intent on taking us to the No Deal Brexit precipice which would result in serious consequences for people’s jobs and livelihoods in London and across the country."

We think Luciana will be a great MP for Finchley and Golder's Green - and look forward to supporting her in her campaign there.

Want to find out more, volunteer or donate? Visit Luciana's website to find out more:

