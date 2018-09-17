Salary: £14,250 per annum

Responsible for: Western Counties Liberal Democrats

Tenure: Full Time (35 hours a week), fixed term until 3 May 2019

Location: Bath and other locations in the West of England

Closing Date: 9 July 2018

The Western Counties Liberal Democrats are looking to recruit a Field Campaigns Assistant to gain skills and knowledge to pave the way for a career in political campaigning.

Working in exhilarating, fast-paced campaign offices in Bath and other West Country constituencies, your mission will be working to help elect more Liberal Democrat councillors at the 2019 local elections.

No two days will ever be the same. Your role will be ‘hands on’ and require you to have a positive, can-do attitude and willingness to learn the huge range of skills involved in political campaigning. Your duties will vary but will include helping our Organisers plan and execute all aspects of their local campaigns, from leading and supporting canvassing teams, organising volunteers, producing and delivering campaign literature, using our sophisticated suite on digital campaign tools and supporting VIP visits and other events across multiple council areas.

It is recommended you read the full job description before applying for this role.

Closing Date: 30 September 2018

Interviews will take place in Bath during the week commencing 1 October 2018

Successful applicants would ideally start before the end of October 2018

To apply please send the following to dave.wood@libdems.org.uk

A full CV (no more than two pages and including contact telephone numbers and email address)

A covering letter (no more than one A4 page) setting out why you want to do this job and how your experience and skills are relevant to the role.

A completed Equality and Diversity form

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.