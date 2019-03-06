Liberal Democrats

Fighting climate change

Layla Moran led a debate on climate change last week. Hear her thoughts about the discussion and the minister's response.

By Layla Moran, Mar 06, 2019 11:03

Layla Moran speaking at Lib Dem conference.

On Thursday I led a debate in the House of Commons on climate change, calling for the Government to take action now.

We are staring down the barrel of an emergency, and the striking students inspired me to secure the debate and get the Government’s attention. 

The Tories’ approach to tackling this global crisis is, frankly, shameful. After scrapping the Department for Energy and Climate Change, they have completely dropped the ball on the biggest issue of our time. I’m doing this for young people, and I wish that the Conservatives would realise that we are gambling with their future by refusing to take the hard decisions. 

All parties must rally together if we are going to resolve this crisis. 

Yet the Minister, Claire Perry, spoke in platitudes about the need for us to do more to address this issue. She didn’t answer most of my questions about specific targets and deadlines.

Government support for some investment in electric vehicle infrastructure and tackling plastic straws is a good start, but we all know that this isn’t enough. 

We must demand better than the occasional backbench debate. We need to turn up the volume and show this government what we all think. 

Will you join our campaign to make real meaningful steps towards ending climate change? 

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Nick Harvey on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

If you enter your details on this website, the Liberal Democrats, locally and nationally, may use information in it, including your political views, to further our objectives, share it with our elected representatives and/or contact you in future using any of the means provided. Some contacts may be automated. You may opt out of some or all contacts or exercise your other legal rights by contacting us. Further details are in our Privacy Policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy