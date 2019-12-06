Our Campaign Video

What a year we've had!

2019 has been a record year for membership. People from all parties and none have joined our campaign to stop Brexit.

We deserve better than two old parties who take our country for granted.

We won the Brecon and Radnorshire Parliamentary by-election in the summer, cutting Boris Johnson's majority.

We then wiped it out completely, with six good, principled former Conservative MPs joining us, as well as three formerly from Labour.

And we beat both Labour and the Conservatives in the European elections. We deserve better than two old parties who take our country for granted.

So let's keep the ball rolling. Today, we're launching our last campaign video of the election.

Only we can win seats off the Conservatives and deny Boris Johnson a majority.

Neither Boris Johnson or Jeremy Corbyn deserve to be Prime Minister. They're both pushing for a Brexit that will take our country backwards. Their tired old two-party politics has failed us.

The Liberal Democrats are the only party with a plan to deliver a brighter future for Britain. We'll stop Brexit, invest in public services and combat the climate crisis. We'll work towards a better Britain for everyone.

Another five years of Boris Johnson as Prime Minister will hurt our country. Only we can win seats off the Conservatives and deny him a majority. Join us on that journey. Vote for the Liberal Democrats on the 12th December.