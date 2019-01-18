Finance Controller

Salary: Competitive, based on experience

Responsible to: Chief Executive

Hours: Full time, 37.5 hours per week

Location: Liberal Democrat HQ, Westminster, London, SW1P

Closing Date: 2pm 28th January 2019

Purpose:

To manage the financial reporting requirements of the Liberal Democrat Party (including Month end, forecasts, budgets, strategic plan).

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

hr@libdems.org.uk

Please apply by email attaching:

CV (including complete work history, contact telephone numbers and email address);

Covering letter (no more than 2 pages of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job and person specification. Please also write your name on top of your supporting statement)

A completed diversity monitoring form

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

We will notify all applicants when the process is complete.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from people with characteristics currently under-represented among our staff.