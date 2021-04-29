The Government has turned its back on leaseholders

Yesterday the Fire Safety Bill passed through Parliament without vital protection for leaseholders and tenants against exorbitant bills for fire remediation works.

The government’s failure to address the fire safety scandal properly is now a scandal in itself.

The devastating consequences of this Bill passing cannot be overstated.

Millions of leaseholders, who are already facing financial ruin through no fault of their own, are now landed with the prospect of even more extortionate bills starting to arrive – perhaps within a matter of days.

The government has had ten whole months to break the deadlock and propose a solution that they find acceptable but they have refused to compromise.

Liberal Democrats have led the charge on this issue.

Liberal Democrats have stood up for leaseholders from start to finish against the impacts of this defective Bill, and will continue to do so as the fire safety crisis continues to unfold.

I tabled the original amendment to protect leaseholders and tenants when the bill was first in the Commons.

We will continue to fight for protection for leaseholders and tenants

This is a national scandal - every day the devastating impact of the building safety crisis become more apparent.

