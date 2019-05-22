I'll be casting my first ever national vote tomorrow - for the Liberal Democrats

Tomorrow, my first ever vote is going to be a vote for the Liberal Democrats to stop Brexit.

Just in case the ‘Bollocks to Brexit’ campaign slogan didn’t make it clear enough; every vote for the Lib Dems is a vote to Stop Brexit and remain in the European Union. They’re the biggest remain party and were the first to call for a People’s Vote back in 2016.

I wasn’t old enough to vote in the referendum. I didn’t get the chance to make my voice heard. So tomorrow is my first chance to vote against Brexit. That’s why my first ever vote will be for the Liberal Democrats.

I’ll be voting to protect opportunities for young people like myself; to make sure EU funding can continue to reduce regional inequality like we feel in my home of Shropshire; and to safeguard our public services, jobs, and economy.

Any Brexit, whether it’s Labour red or Tory blue, will devastate our country.

Jeremy Corbyn and the Labour party can no longer claim to be the party of young people, or of those left behind by Westminster politics, or of working people. By backing and “bailing out” a Tory Brexit, they’ve abandoned us.

Truly remarkable. The constant Gardiner to the Tories: "We are in there trying to bail you guys out." pic.twitter.com/rONOXIjFjs — John Harris (@johnharris1969) May 3, 2019

And the Tories? For the sake of settling internal disputes over Europe, they’ve risked the future of our country and enabled the rise of nationalistic, divisive politics from the likes of Nigel Farage and Tommy Robinson. It’s a disgrace.

The Lib Dems are at 19% in the polls - the biggest, strongest remain party. If all Green Party voters lent their vote to the Lib Dems in this election we could elect more remain MEPs who are committed to fighting the climate emergency, including one in every single region. The Liberal Democrats lead on green issues. Laws introduced by Lib Dems have helped to tackle plastic waste, air pollution and much more.

Tomorrow, you and I have the chance to reunite our country and build a Britain that’s truly internationalist, open and liberal. Join me in voting for the Liberal Democrats, to help our country heal and prosper at the heart of a dynamic European Union.

It’s simple: you can find your polling station on your poll card or online below. You don't need your polling card to vote:

The Government's website has more info if you need it:

On the ballot paper there’ll be a long list of parties, but you only get one vote. Make sure you put your cross in the box next to the Liberal Democrats. It only takes five minutes to vote.

It’s your chance to truly shape the future of our country, to stop Brexit and to vote for real action to combat the climate crisis.

I’m excited to cast my first ever vote in a European election tomorrow. I’m voting Liberal Democrat – will you join me?

