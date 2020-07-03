Five Reasons to Join the Liberal Democrats

1. You’ll get to vote for our new leader

If you join the Lib Dems by 9th July, you'll get a vote in our leadership election

Until midnight on the 9th of July, if you join the Liberal Democrats you’ll qualify for a vote in our upcoming leadership election.

This leadership election will decide our strategy, our messaging, and ultimately our chances of winning. The leader you choose will shape our movement for years to come. You won’t want to miss out.

2. Have your say on policy

Every single member of the Liberal Democrats gets a say on policy. Whether it’s developing policy on an issue that matters to you; voting on policies at conferences; or sitting on a committee to decide what goes into our election manifestos; our policy is made by members.

3. We’re adapting quickly

Everyone’s lives changed dramatically when the coronavirus lockdown started. Here at the Liberal Democrats, we’ve changed the way we work so everyone is still kept in the loop and can take part in what we’re up to.

Planning our first ever online conference for September 2020

Developed our very own policy website for members to propose and discuss ideas

Local parties hosting virtual coffee mornings, Pint & Politics nights, and loads of other socials

Our online leadership election is well underway, with a huge range of virtual hustings planned

So while we’re living through uncertain times, you can still count on a warm welcome and engaging events from the Liberal Democrats.

4. You could be on the ballot paper

After this year’s local elections were postponed, next year we’re facing the biggest ever round of elections. From Holyrood seats, to local council positions, to Police and Crime Commissioners, we’re gearing up to win big in the coming year.

We are the UK’s progressive, liberal, transformative party. And we’re needed now more than ever.

Being a member of the Liberal Democrats means you can apply to stand for any of these positions, and even for a parliamentary seat at the next general election.

Liberal Democrat candidates are known for working hard for their communities - if that sounds like you, join today.

5. Be on the right side of history

The Liberal Democrats have a long, proud history of fighting for what’s right.

We abolished Section 28 and secured same sex marriage. We led the fight against the Iraq war and secured the 0.7% foreign aid budget. We battled Brexit every step of the way and have stood up for the rights of EU citizens from the get go.

Today we’re pushing the government on Hong Konger’s rights and setting out our radical plan to build back better from this COVID crisis.

Our constitution states that “The Liberal Democrats exist to build and safeguard a fair, free and open society, in which we seek to balance the fundamental values of liberty, equality and community, and in which no one shall be enslaved by poverty, ignorance or conformity.”

We are the UK’s progressive, liberal, transformative party. And we’re needed now more than ever. We’ll always fight for what’s right, liberal and fair - if you will too, join us today.