Five Reasons to Volunteer for the Liberal Democrats

So you’re thinking about volunteering for the Liberal Democrats.

Good choice.



It can seem a bit daunting to come and work with the people you see on the news or on Have I Got News For You.

But take it from me: as someone who volunteered, it was the best decision I’ve ever made.

Here’s why.

1. There has never been a more exciting time to volunteer with the Liberal Democrats

#Swelfie

It’s election season, which means that things around here are going supersonic. This election is going to be one of the most important in our lifetimes. Brexit, the economy, and progressive politics are all hanging in the balance.

We have a brilliant, inspiring leader in Jo Swinson, a fantastic array of candidates in seats across the country, and the wind in our sails. We had our best ever results in the local and European Parliamentary elections and we won the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election.

It’s a hugely exciting moment for the party - and you could be a part of it.

2. We are the party that will stop Brexit



'Nuff Said.



None of this “negotiate again” nonsense from Labour. Not Johnson’s awful Brexit deal.

Just stopping this pointless, damaging Brexit dead in its tracks.

3. Your work is genuinely important

Help Us Fly!

No matter where you volunteer, whether it be out canvassing with your local party, at Lib Dem HQ, or even with one of our MPs, you won’t just be stuck in a filing room.

We are extremely grateful for all of the hard work our volunteers put in, and we are committed to ensuring your time with us is exciting, rewarding, and fun.



4. It opens up a world of opportunities



A Whole New World

When you volunteer with us, you will meet people from all walks of life. Whether in an office or out on the streets, you will get an opportunity to make new friends and even network.

We at the Liberal Democrats are a family, and we love to see people flourish. Volunteering not only looks great on a CV, but there might even be opportunities opened up to you there and then!

Take it from me - I volunteered, and here I am now.

5. Fun for all the family



We are family

Speaking of being a family, the Liberal Democrats are full of funny, inspiring, welcoming people from across the party.

The atmosphere is one of fun, excitement and passion - we are all here because we care deeply about the progressive, liberal politics that the party stands for.

Anyone who shares these values is extremely welcome, and we would love to hear from you.

The Liberal Democrats are committed to stopping Brexit and building a brighter future. If you want to be part of our plan for the future, sign up now!

You can get involved at the amazing new volunteer hub in London by emailing us:

volunteer@libdems.org.uk

Or sign up here to find out about other ways to help across the country:

https://www.libdems.org.uk/volunteer