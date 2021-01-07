Lib Dems back high standards for British food and farmers

The Conservatives have consistently failed to support such a measure, risking future trade deals that could permit the import of food that fails to meet the UK’s high standards.

Farmers across the country are worried about their future

This puts significant pressure on British farmers.

Farmers across the country are worried about their future - they’re worried that the UK will be flooded with poor quality food that undercuts the food they produce to high environmental and animal welfare standards.

Liberal Democrats back British farmers and will continue to fight to protect our food standards and their livelihoods.

The Conservatives have continually failed to protect our farmers from these risks.

This amendment will ensure that our farmers are protected and can continue to produce high quality food for our tables. That’s why Liberal Democrats in the Lords supported this amendment.

British farmers have a vital role to play in helping us tackle climate change and protect our natural environment, driving them out of business will be damaging for everyone.

Liberal Democrats back British farmers and will continue to fight to protect our food standards and their livelihoods.