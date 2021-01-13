Parents must be given vouchers instead of woefully inadequate food parcels

It is completely unacceptable that parents have received woefully inadequate food parcels in place of free school meals.

The Secretary of State must urgently investigate this situation.

The amount of food parents have received to feed their children is not anything like enough to provide an adequate, nutritious lunch every day.

Nor do they appear to represent value for money, given what the parcels should theoretically be worth.

It is unacceptable that parents have received woefully inadequate food parcels in place of free school meals.



Our Education Spokesperson @libdemdaisy has written to the Secretary of State urging him to investigate the situation & replace these abysmal hampers with food vouchers. pic.twitter.com/GfTdF5Ww40 — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) January 13, 2021

These abysmal hampers must be urgently replaced with food vouchers.

I have written to the Secretary of State asking him to investigate the situation urgently and replace these abysmal hampers with food vouchers.

Time and time again, this Government has let children and families down on the issue of free school meals, which are critical to the education and future of so many children.