Food and Farming working group

By Joseph Wright on June 20, 2022

This working group is producing a consultation paper for Spring Conference 2023 and the final paper will be ready for Autumn Conference 2023.

Chair: Stuart Roberts

Stuart is the former deputy president of the National Farmers Union and owner of a mixed organic farm in Hertfordshire. 

Members of the Group:

David Atkinson

Kay Barnard

Javed Bashir

Richard Benwell

Duncan Brack

Sue Catchpole

Danny Chambers

William Cockbain

Adam Corlett

Zoe Hollowood

Jerry Houseago

Stephen Hunter

John Markie

Maggie Robinson

Daniella Dos Santos

Benjamin Schamp

Monika Slater

Jill Vaughan

Ruth Westcott

