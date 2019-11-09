Liberal Democrats

Free childcare and a fairer economy

We need to transform our economy and make life easier for working families. As part our plan for a brighter future, we’d introduce free childcare from 9 months old.

By Jo Swinson, Nov 09, 2019 7:11

For too many people, things are not working as they should.

Families are working harder than ever, but far too many are struggling to get by.

The Conservatives and Labour are taking our country backwards. Their plans don’t meet the demands of modern life. 

But the Liberal Democrats have a bold plan to build a brighter future. We want to create a fairer economy where it’s easier to be a parent, have a career, and provide for your family.

That’s why a Liberal Democrat government will provide free childcare for all children of working parents from 9 months old.

