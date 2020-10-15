Liberal Democrats

Liberal Democrats secure free school meals in Wales until Easter 2021

Education Minister Kirsty Williams has guaranteed £11 million for those who need it most.

By Kirsty Williams, Oct 15, 2020 4:10

I am pleased to announce today that in Wales we have secured free school meal provision for all school holidays until at least Easter 2021.

The coronavirus pandemic has presented countless challenges this year, but with the Welsh Government now guaranteeing £11 million for these provisions, we can help support those who look to school for more than just education. 

Wales was the first UK nation to ensure that pupils received free school meals

As a Welsh Liberal Democrat Education Minister, I have fought hard for students and families throughout this crisis. Wales was the first UK nation to ensure that pupils received free school meals over the summer holidays, and we quickly delivered IT kits to our most disadvantaged pupils. 

After schools had reopened, I confirmed a minimum of £420,000 would be made available to ensure all pupils entitled to free school meals would continue to receive provisions if they were shielding or had to self-isolate.

This shows the difference Welsh Liberal Democrats can make for families and communities across the country.

With £11 million now going towards those who need it most, I hope it can provide some reassurance in these times of uncertainty.

A new Education Policy Institute report has said that Wales’ response to the pandemic led the way in the UK in these and a number of other areas. This shows the difference Welsh Liberal Democrats can make for families and communities across the country. 

Once again, the Welsh Liberal Democrats will lead the way.

