Job Title: Full-time Casework Manager

Working For: Sir Edward Davey MP (Kingston and Surbiton)

Location: London

Salary: In line with IPSA pay scales but circa £34,000

Length of Contract: Permanent

Closing Date: 30 September 2022

Job Description:

Highly motivated, experienced individual sought to work in Sir Edward's busy constituency office. Role includes own caseload and managing the casework team.

APPLICATION PROCEDURE

Please read the full job description here. For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact: [email protected] attaching: -

A copy of your CV; including complete work history A Covering Letter; no more than 2 pages of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job and person specification. Please also write your name on top of your supporting statement. A completed diversity monitoring form. Please ensure we have the means to contact you by phone and email.

We will be reviewing applications as they come in and reserve the right to appoint prior to the closing date (if one is given). We will not notify applicants if their application has been unsuccessful at the shortlisting stage.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

