Full-time Local Party Campaigns Organiser Post

By Benita Osei-Bonsu on August 02, 2021

Role: Full-time Local Party Campaigns Organiser Post

Salary: £18,300 + 3% pension contribution

Hours: The post is full-time (37 hours/week). Some hours will be unsocial. It is expected that the Campaigns Organiser will work to assist evening and weekend campaign activities by agreement.

Contract: Fixed term to 30 June 2023

Location: Will involve at a least part of the time spent in the local party office in Bedford.

Are you interested in helping the Liberal Democrat Mayor of Bedford and 15 councillors get re-elected and to get more Liberal Democrats elected in the May 2023 Borough Council elections? This is an exciting opportunity that is ideal for an energetic, well-organised individual with good computer and social media skills and good with people.

Person specification in brief:

  • Ability to communicate effectively with and maintain the confidence of a wide variety of stakeholders.
  • Demonstrates a "can-do" attitude and resilience in pressured/difficult situations.
  • Ability to motivate and manage a team of people.
  • Ability to work unsupervised and effectively prioritise from a wide variety of tasks.
  • Ability to meet deadlines.

Closing Date: 31 August 2021

http://bedfordlibdems.org.uk/en/document/1-campaigns-organiser-job-description-and-person-specification

