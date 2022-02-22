Job Title: Fundraising & Development Officer (OXWAB)

Salary: £18,500 - £23,000 per annum, depending on experience (job share applications may be considered, but full time is preferred)

Tenure: Six months fixed term contract, with possibility of renewal depending on performance

Location: Abingdon (Oxfordshire Lib Dems office)

Closing date for applications: 5pm Friday 4th March 2022

Purpose of the Job

Layla Moran and the Liberal Democrats are seeking an enthusiastic and self-motivated person who can manage a team of volunteers in the forthcoming local elections and help fundraise for an upcoming General Election.

You will be based in our Abingdon office, working with Layla Moran and the team.

Oxfordshire Liberal Democrats are growing rapidly, this role is part of a huge and exciting project to not just get Layla re-elected at the next General Election, but to help us win a 2nd Lib Dem seat in Oxfordshire. Your job will be to recruit and train volunteers, lead our membership and supporter communication program, and help us increase the amount of money we are fundraising.

How to apply:

Please read through the Full Job Description to learn more about the role before applying and take a few minutes to complete our Equality and Diversity Monitoring Forms then proceed with your application.

A full CV of no more than two pages and including a telephone number and email address

A covering letter (no more than one A4 page) describing your suitability for this role.

Contact details for 2 referees

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact Chris Ward (Campaigns Manager - South Central) at [email protected]

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

The Party believes it is essential to foster equity, equality, diversion and inclusion within our workforce. We want our employees to thrive in an environment where everyone is welcome and supported to achieve their potential. It is important to celebrate what makes us unique and that you feel valued, appreciated and free to be who you are.