Development intern (fundraising)

Salary: £10.55 per hour (London Living Wage)

Responsible to: Development Officer

Hours: Full time, 37.5 hours per week

Tenure: Fixed term 10th June - 2nd August (8 weeks)

Location: Liberal Democrat HQ, Westminster

Closing Date: 12pm 5th June 2019

Purpose:

To support major donor fundraising, communications & events and serve as a key member of the Liberal Democrats Fundraising Team.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

hr@libdems.org.uk

Please apply by email attaching:

A copy of your CV; including complete work history

A Covering Letter; no more than 2 pages of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job and person specification. Please also write your name on top of your supporting statement.

A completed diversity monitoring form

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

We will notify all applicants when the process is complete.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.