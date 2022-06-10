Liberal Democrats

Fundraising Team Work Experience Placement

By Cryss Mennaceur on June 10, 2022

Job Title:             Fundraising Team Work Experience Placement

Responsible to:   Fundraising Director

Salary:                Voluntary

Hours:                 9.30-5.30 per day

Tenure:               3 days to 1 week

Location:              Lib Dem HQ, 1 Vincent Square Victoria

Purpose of the Job

To learn about the fundraising in a political party and how data is managed.  The role will involve data entry but will also give an insight into the wider activities of the major donor fundraising team.

How to apply:

Please take a few minutes to complete our Equality and Diversity Monitoring Forms   then proceed with your application.  

  • A CV of no more than two pages and including a telephone number and email address
  • A covering letter (no more than one A4 page) setting out why you want the placement and what you would bring to it. To be considered for this position, please submit your application to [email protected]

We will be reviewing applications as they come in and reserve the right to appoint prior to the closing date

