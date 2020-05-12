The Government has extend furlough scheme - now they must support self-employed

The Furlough scheme has helped protect jobs and it is something the Liberal Democrats have campaigned to protect. So we are delighted the Government has done just that and adopted many of our ideas.



However there are still millions of people that need significant help through this challenging period.

Some who moved jobs but were not on their new employer’s payroll by mid-March have fallen into a crack in the system and need much more help.

That's why the Chancellor must help those excluded from job rentention scheme & those self-employed not covered by any scheme.

Responding to the Chancellor's announcement, Acting Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said:

However, taxi drivers, hairdressers, cleaners, childcare providers and millions of other self-employed people are still not getting the help they need.

The lockdown has been extremely dificult for many self employed people.

The Liberal Democrats led the campaign for a Self-Employment Income Support Scheme, which will finally open tomorrow. But the Government must extend this scheme too.

Self-employed people have waited far too long for this support, and they must not see it snatched away too early.”