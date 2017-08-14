Garden Bridge project a scandalous waste of taxpayers' money

The Garden Bridge was a scandalous waste of taxpayer's money - it's long past time the project was scrapped.

By Caroline Pidgeon AM, Aug 14, 2017 1:08

Today's news that the Garden Bridge project has been officially scrapped is very welcome. The entire project was a "scandalous waste of public funds."

This is the final nail in the coffin of the Garden Bridge.

Over £37m has already been spent on this vanity project by the previous Mayor.

It is a scandalous waste of public money.

London needs investment in its public transport, but this project consistently failed to show it provided value for money.

It beggars belief that this much taxpayers’ cash could have been wasted with nothing to show for it.

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Tim Gordon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

The Liberal Democrats and their elected representatives may use the information you’ve given to contact you. By providing your data to us, you are consenting to us making contact with you in the future by mail, email, telephone, text, website and apps, even though you may be registered with the Telephone Preference Service. You can always opt out of communications at any time by contacting us or visiting www.libdems.org.uk/optout. For more information go to www.libdems.org.uk/privacy.

/* */