Garden Bridge project a scandalous waste of taxpayers' money

Today's news that the Garden Bridge project has been officially scrapped is very welcome. The entire project was a "scandalous waste of public funds."

This is the final nail in the coffin of the Garden Bridge.

Over £37m has already been spent on this vanity project by the previous Mayor.

It is a scandalous waste of public money.

London needs investment in its public transport, but this project consistently failed to show it provided value for money.

It beggars belief that this much taxpayers’ cash could have been wasted with nothing to show for it.