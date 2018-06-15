GDPR Update

With all the privacy notices flooding your inbox, you’ll know the UK Data Protection Act passed into law.

We would like to say a big thank you to everyone involved in training, webinars, the Spring Clean, and getting ready for GDPR. We could not have done it without your help.

The bad news is that we always have to work within the new regulations now!

If you want to know how to campaign, raise money, run your local party, AO or SAO within the law, go to https://libdems.org.uk/gdpr.

We have added lots more information since the 25th May deadline, and there is more to come.

Please help to keep the Party out of the ICO’s bad books by making sure that everything we do is GDPR compliant.