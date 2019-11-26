Here's How We're Doing.

We’re now just past half-way in this important General Election campaign. And with the help of our incredible supporters, donors, and volunteers, we’re doing some pretty amazing stuff!

What have we done so far?

So far we’ve:

Printed over 33 million leaflets and letters to voters. Thirty. Three. Million. 📃📃

📃📃 And delivered 23 million of those 📫📫

of those 📫📫 Reached 5.3 million voters 8 times each via social media 📱📱

Released plenty of praise for our fantastic plan for the future (see some of it here) 💌💌

Released a fantastic new tool to find where in your area you can make the most difference by campaigning 🖥️🖥️

Knocked on over 750,000 doors 🏡🏡

doors 🏡🏡 Made news headlines every single day thanks to our hard-working teams organising campaign events and press calls 📰📰

thanks to our hard-working teams organising campaign events and press calls 📰📰 Hired over 40 new field organisers to run massive ground campaigns in seats across the country 🙋🙋🏻🙋🏼🙋🏽🙋🏾🙋🏿🙋‍♂️🙋🏻‍♂️🙋🏼‍♂️🙋🏽‍♂️🙋🏾‍♂️🙋🏿‍♂️🙋‍♀️🙋🏻‍♀️🙋🏼‍♀️🙋🏽‍♀️🙋🏾‍♀️🙋🏿‍♀





And won the support of some pretty famous musicians!



All this was only possible because of the incredible generosity of our amazing supporters. We received £1.2 million in small donations to get our campaign off to a flying start! 💸💸💸

What do we want to do next?

We have absolutely no intention of slowing down.

We know that Labour and the Tories will be ramping up their own operations, and trying to squeeze our vote.

We are planning to fight back by:

Tripling our reach on social media to reach at least another 10 million voters 📱📱

We need your help to elect Lib Dem MPs to stop Brexit and build a brighter future.

Deliver a further 10 million leaflets and letters 📫📫

leaflets and letters 📫📫 Hiring another 60 field organisers to run even more high quality ground campaigns 🙋🙋🏻🙋🏼🙋🏽🙋🏾🙋🏿🙋‍♂️🙋🏻‍♂️🙋🏼‍♂️🙋🏽‍♂️🙋🏾‍♂️🙋🏿‍♂️🙋‍♀️🙋🏻‍♀️🙋🏼‍♀️🙋🏽‍♀️🙋🏾‍♀️🙋🏿‍♀🙋🙋🏻🙋🏼🙋🏽🙋🏾🙋🏿🙋‍♂️🙋🏻‍♂️🙋🏼‍♂️🙋🏽‍♂️🙋🏾‍♂️🙋🏿‍♂️🙋‍♀️🙋🏻‍♀️🙋🏼‍♀️🙋🏽‍♀️🙋🏾‍♀️🙋🏿‍♀

field organisers to run even more high quality ground campaigns 🙋🙋🏻🙋🏼🙋🏽🙋🏾🙋🏿🙋‍♂️🙋🏻‍♂️🙋🏼‍♂️🙋🏽‍♂️🙋🏾‍♂️🙋🏿‍♂️🙋‍♀️🙋🏻‍♀️🙋🏼‍♀️🙋🏽‍♀️🙋🏾‍♀️🙋🏿‍♀🙋🙋🏻🙋🏼🙋🏽🙋🏾🙋🏿🙋‍♂️🙋🏻‍♂️🙋🏼‍♂️🙋🏽‍♂️🙋🏾‍♂️🙋🏿‍♂️🙋‍♀️🙋🏻‍♀️🙋🏼‍♀️🙋🏽‍♀️🙋🏾‍♀️🙋🏿‍♀ Establishing a fund to organise last-minute campaigns in seats which are too close to call ⏰⏰

in seats which are too close to call ⏰⏰ Organising a huge operation to make sure every Lib Dem supporter gets out and votes on polling day 🗳️🗳️

We Have To Do Even More

What we’ve done so far is working. We’re currently projected to get more than twice as much of the vote share as we did in 2017. 📈📈

And our ground campaigns are focused on turning these votes into more Liberal Democrat MPs.

But to stop Brexit and build a brighter future for Britain, we need to do even more.

We rely entirely on the generosity of ordinary people donating what they can.

With your help, we can elect as a huge contingent of Liberal Democrat MPs. MPs who will Stop Brexit and Build a Brighter Future.

