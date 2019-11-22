Who Should I Vote For? 🤔



Obviously, a quiz about who to vote for on the Lib Dem website was always going to strongly suggest that you’ll probably want to vote for the Liberal Democrats.

But we’re very proud of our Plan to Build a Brighter Future.

From stopping Brexit, to properly investing in our schools and hospitals, to fighting the climate emergency - The Liberal Democrats are the only party with a coherent, inspiring vision for tomorrow.

And after doing our quiz, we bet you’re on board.

Will you help us by pledging your vote to the Liberal Democrats?