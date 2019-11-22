Liberal Democrats

Who Should I Vote For? 🤔

Take our quick quiz to help you decide who to vote for!

By Liberal Democrats, Nov 22, 2019 3:11


Obviously, a quiz about who to vote for on the Lib Dem website was always going to strongly suggest that you’ll probably want to vote for the Liberal Democrats.

But we’re very proud of our Plan to Build a Brighter Future.

From stopping Brexit, to properly investing in our schools and hospitals, to fighting the climate emergency - The Liberal Democrats are the only party with a coherent, inspiring vision for tomorrow. 

And after doing our quiz, we bet you’re on board. 

Will you help us by pledging your vote to the Liberal Democrats?

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

If you enter your details on this website, the Liberal Democrats, locally and nationally, may use information in it, including your political views, to further our objectives, share it with our elected representatives and/or contact you in future using any of the means provided. Some contacts may be automated. You may opt out of some or all contacts or exercise your other legal rights by contacting us. Further details are in our Privacy Policy at https://www.libdems.org.uk/privacy