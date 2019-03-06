Scrap the Gender Price Gap

Women and girls are still paying more for basic products like razors and deodorant.

It's entirely unacceptable. Worse, it's a double whammy - 3 out of 4 UK companies still pay their female employees less than they do men.

That's why, to mark International Women's Day on Friday 8th March, I'm launching a campaign to put an end to the gender price gap.

Women are paid less and charged more. Products marketed at women are on average more expensive than those marketed at men. Often the only difference is the colour, yet this unfair price gap will have a significant financial impact on a woman over the course of her life.

Liberal Democrats demand better.

Yesterday, I tabled a bill in parliament to put an end to this sexist and outdated tax on women. My Bill, if accepted, would make it illegal to charge more for a product or service based on the customer's gender - the way it should be.

We saw it with the tampon tax and now with this - we are a long way from gender equality. It's important that everyone does their bit to bring us closer - and this is mine. I hope you'll support my campaign - let's take another step towards fairness for women and girls.