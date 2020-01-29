Getting nominated for a party committee

So, you want to run for a post that’s currently open for nominations (the full list is here) but you’re not sure how to get started?

We’ve put together a guide to help you navigate the process and get nominated.

Step 1: Pick the post(s) you’d like to run for and would be best suited for.

Hopefully, you’ll find at least one post that both sounds interesting to you and that you’ve got some good skills or experience for. The Board will particularly be looking for people with relevant knowledge to bring to the team, so it’s worth thinking carefully about this. You can be imaginative too - often skills learnt in one context can be very useful in a very different one!

Step 2: Work out why someone should nominate you.

Write down a short statement on what skills you have that match the role you’re going for and why you’re interested in it. Bear in mind that Federal Board members might be getting a lot of these, so being concise will make it more likely your message gets read!

Step 3: Contact some Board members.

There’s a couple of ways to do this. You can see the full list of people who can nominate here - and if you know some of them already, you’re allowed to speak to them, but please consider using the least intrusive communication method you can. If you’ve got their email address and their phone number, maybe don’t call them. Lots of other people will be contacting Board members asking for nominations and being respectful of that will probably help get you nominated!

If you don’t know any Board members, that’s not a problem!

All you need to do is email returning.officer@libdems.org.uk with which positions you’d like to stand for and the statement you prepared in step 2. Board members might contact you to discuss things, or they might just nominate you.

If you’re standing for Federal Audit & Scrutiny, you don’t need nominations, just a cover letter and a CV.

Step 4: Submit your papers

Next, make sure you can get nominated. Complete your nomination papers (which can be found here).

It’s okay to leave the nominators blank and instead ask Board members to email directly to the Returning Officer their nomination of you.

If you need help completing the form, just email returning.officer@libdems.org.uk and we’ll be happy to help out.

Step 5: Write your manifesto.

Lastly, take the short statement you prepared earlier and make sure it matches the rules for manifestos - which for most posts limit you to 200 words.

If you’re applying for the Federal Audit and Scrutiny Committee, then you need to instead submit a CV, so you can be considered for appointment.

Once you’re happy with your manifesto, email it to returning.officer@libdems.org.uk

Step 6: Check you can make the hustings.

If you’re running for Chair of Federal Finance & Resources Committee, Registered Treasurer, Party Treasurer, Chair of Federal Communications and Elections Committee, then there’s also a hustings to attend. This is for Board members, so they can hear more from each candidate in more depth.

The hustings will take place on Saturday 15th February, so make sure you can either be in London that day or can join via video conference.

Step 7: Wait!

You’ve now done all you can, you’ve made your pitch and hopefully, at least two board members will think you’re fantastic and nominate you.

If you pass the nomination threshold, you’ll get an email from the Returning Officer confirming that and the next steps.

If you don’t meet the threshold, you’ll get an email after nominations have closed.

You can also email the RO to check how many nominations you need, but please allow at least 1 working day for the RO to respond.

Good luck!